‘It just happened so fast’: Dalby crash victim speaks out

COW CRASH: Storm Lencz, 18, was the victim of a car crash caused by roaming cattle.

AN ANIMAL was killed and a car written off last week after a woman became involved in an unfortunate accident with a cow that had ventured into her path.

Storm Lencz was driving on Dalby-Kogan road near Beelbee road at 6pm on Tuesday when she saw something that made her hit the brakes.

“I was doing about 100km/h when I saw the bull,” she said.

“I took my foot off the pedal, slowly veered to the left but soon realised there was another cow.”

When the 18-year-old steered to the right to avoid the animal, it was already too late.

“I hit the cow at about 90-100km/h,” Miss Lencz said.

“It just happened so fast.”

She was able to get her car off the road and called emergency services, but it was over an hour before emergency services reported on the incident at 7.15pm.

Paramedics sent her to Dalby hospital after suffering whiplash and other potential injuries to her neck.

WRITE-OFF: The vehicle sustained extensive damage

Local residents led a search for the cow in the morning after the accident.

“The cow had walked into the bush,” Miss Lencz said.

“I called family and we tried finding the bull in the dark but couldn’t.”

She said the cow was eventually found but had to be euthanised because of a broken leg.

Miss Lencz travels the road often to get to work and her mother’s place and she said seeing cows on scattered on the road and surrounding land isn’t uncommon.

The accident was not good news for Miss Lencz’s car either.

“They’ve been out on the road for about a month,” she said.

“I’m lucky because the cow nearly came through the wind screen and my car is a write-off.”