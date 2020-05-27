ISOLATION TRANSFORMATION: Reaching goals at home

NOT STOPPING: Jess Gleeson is on the way to reaching all of her fitness and weightloss goals with Fit Tribe Chinchilla despite being at home for the last two months.

LIVING aboard for eight months in Canada, it wasn’t till Jess Gleeson stepped back on home soil that she realised how much it affected her health, fitness and wellbeing.

In November last year, the 29-year-old was about to start a high pressure and knowing that exercise previously was an excellent way to relieve her stress and anxiety, she signed up to personal training session with Kath Nothdurt from Fit Tribe Chinchilla, but not everything went to plan.

“I was very unfit, and I threw up on my first session,” Gleeson said.

“It was thirty minutes high-intensity training, and I thought I’d be fine, and I’ll get through that no worries at all, but that wasn’t the case.”

After that moment, Gleeson knew her lifestyle needed to change, setting herself a goal of losing five kilograms, to improve her fitness and to tone her body.

Training with Nothdurt a minimum of four times a week, she is close to her goal weight and is noticing the difference in her body shape.

“My clothes fit a lot better, and I’ve even had to drop dress sizes which to me tells me I’m doing the right things for my body,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to buy a size twelve shirt since I was about seventeen so it’s little small victories like that, which make all the difference.”

When the coronavirus hit Gleeson was unsure how her fitness and weight loss was still going to happen, but fortunately, she had some equipment at home, which Nothdurft incorporated into her zoom sessions.

Gleeson said during the virtual sessions she seemed to push herself harder because on video the trainers can’t tell how much pain the body is in.

“You tend to a lot more pressure on yourself to achieve more because Kath wasn’t there and you don’t want to let them down or yourself down but not giving it your all.”

When not training, Gleeson has found other ways to keep active while at home, all are contributing to improving her fitness.

She has been walking five kilometres during her lunchtime to get out of her house, which she can now do in forty-five minutes, compared to three kilometres in half an hour when she first started.

However, it was Nothdurft challenge that helped her day.

“Kath gave me a challenge when I first started to do ten squats every time I go to the toilet, and I thought she was kidding,” she said.

“Now I’ve incorporated it into my daily routine, and every time I finish on the toilet, I’ll come out and do ten squats or ten push-ups.

“I no longer have to use my knees when I do a push, and because I’m not in a physically active job, I didn’t realise how much it helped my day.”

Home in isolation alone with no partner and no children, Gleeson said she couldn’t have done it without the constant checkups from her trainer.

“When she’d facetime me, her kids would pop up on the screen, and it’s that interaction you get and for someone who doesn’t have anyone kids instantly bring a smile to your face with the funny things they do and say.

“She would always ask how is my body feeling was feeling, if the weights were too heavy and if it a good or bad pain?

“I’d always say it lasts for four days, but it’s a good sore.

“She would also always encourage me, like if I had a bad day with food and think I’ve blown it, Kath would say no you haven’t tomorrow is a new day.”

For now, Gleeson is going to continue to work hard, which can now be done face to dace and ultimately hopes to inspire others to reach their fitness goals.