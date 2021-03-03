Island rape trial: ‘This case really is about no meaning no’

A man is accused of raping a woman after she told him no when the pair were working together on Hamilton Island in 2020.

A man working on a popular Whitsunday island is accused of raping a young woman on his bed after she repeatedly told him no.

Mackay District Court heard the pair met when they were both working on Hamilton Island in 2020.

Jaspreet Singh Dua has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape on January 25.

"This case really is about no meaning no," Crown Prosecutor Elise Sargent said.

"The prosecution case is that although sex started with consent it was withdrawn."

The court heard the two had been drinking together before the woman went back to Mr Dua's unit - they kissed and it led to them having sex.

"But ultimately something clicked, she didn't want to keep having sex with him," Ms Sargent said.

"He took her to a bed and he continued having sex with her and it was then that she told him no, she didn't want to.

"She was clear from that point that she didn't want to have sex and the (man) continued to penetrate her vagina without consent."

Ms Sargent said in her opening statement to the six-man, six-woman jury the woman told Mr Dua to stop.

"She pushed him and still he persisted," Ms Sargent said.

The court heard she freed herself and tried to leave but he allegedly picked her up and further raped her.

"Ultimately she was able to get off the bed and she got her clothing and she left the unit," Ms Sargent said.

Six witnesses including the woman, her friends she told about the alleged incident and Mr Dua's roommate will give evidence during the trial.

The jury will also watch a video of Mr Dua's interview with the arresting officer.

The court was closed on Tuesday when the woman gave her evidence.

The trial, under Judge Paul Smith, continues on Wednesday morning.

