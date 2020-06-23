Isisford man dies in light aircraft crash

JACK Joseland, 26, died in a light aircraft crash on Monday morning, according to Queensland Police.

Paramedics were called to Mr Joseland's property on Isisford Yaraka River Road at 8.26am yesterday, and police followed about 9.40am.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said he was dead by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported.

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyrocopter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said.

"It's a tragic scene."

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can".

CQ News has reached out to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which looks into aviation accidents.

Workplace Health and Safety is not involved in the investigation.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.