Six sets of twins starting school at the same time! They’re seeing double at this college.
Education

Is this a record for the most twins starting Year 7?

by Brendan O’Malley
4th Feb 2020 6:54 PM

It's not often six sets of twins start Year 7 at one time, but that is the situation this year at Ashgrove's Mt St Michael's College.

They joined 144 other Year 7s on Tuesday last week for their first day of high school.

"As with all students who enter our community, each student is an individual, having her own special character strengths and needs,'' MSM principal, Sharon Volp, said.

Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Mt St Michaels College in Ashgrove has six set of twins (left to right) Abigail and Zoe Cooper, Hannah and Paige Mines, Amelia and Mikaela Puxty, Poppy and Meg Muirhead, Sophia and Rose Scarcella, and Ingrid and Louise Tanwan. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"Some twins are separated, some stay together … we try to make the best decision to assist each girl to flourish.

"In a moving tradition, the Year 12 students form a guard of honour as Year 7s enter the Sophia Centre for their first assembly.

"A significant milestone for MSM in 2020 is that we have reached our enrolment cap of 900 students.''

Year 7 pastoral leader, Alison Correlia, said teachers loved watching connections between students flourish.

"The bond between twins is one of these special connections,'' she said.

Has your children's school had more sets of twins in the same year? Let us know at:

editorial@westsidenews.com.au

