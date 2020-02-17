‘Is he naked?’: Swimmer shocks onlookers

A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.

An apparently naked man went for a skinny dip in the Yarra River in the heart of Melbourne's CBD yesterday, baffling onlookers.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon on the Yarra close to Flinders St station and Federation Square, some of the busiest areas in the centre of Melbourne.

The man is said to have jumped off the Princes Bridge, which is usually heaving with pedestrians and trams.

Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.

A video, filmed by patrons at the nearby Riverland bar and broadcast by Channel 7, shows the man performing a number of stokes after plunging into the murky water.

Onlookers can be heard to gasp as the skinny dipper takes to the water.

"Is he naked? Has he got any clothes on?" one man can be heard on the video saying.

"He's got to be blind," said another.

Channel 7 reported that the police were called to Prince Bridge at 4.15pm and found a man in his 40s from Torquay. He was charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful and obscene exposure.