Why it took artist 17 years to write winning song

PATIENCE and persistence has paid off for Ipswich singer songwriter Kim Wright, who won a country music award for a song that took him roughly 17 years to write.

His song Hand in Hand was crowned the Best Song in the 2020 fRETfEST Regional Song Contest at the Tamworth Country Music Festival earlier this week.

Mr Wright said he was still in shock after winning the top prize, which included having his song recorded and a new guitar.

"It still doesn't feel real," he said.

"To be recognised for something you love doing, it's hard to explain the feeling. I'm still blown away.

"I didn't even think I had won. All of the nominees were sitting back stage waiting for the big announcement, and when they said my name, I turned to another contestant and said 'I don't think they called my name'."

Despite Mr Wright accepting the award, the biggest round of applause was given to his wife and two children, who travelled down to Tamworth to be by his side.

"I wouldn't be able to do what I do without the support of my wife and my two children," he said.

"I asked the audience to give them a big round of applause, and the crowd jumped on board with that. The kids absolutely loved it."

Mr Wright started working on the winning song when he was a teenager, but felt he needed to take time to perfect it.

"I knew which direction I wanted to go with the song, but the timing wasn't always right," he said.

"When I started writing this song, I would have been either 15 or 16, but I didn't actually finish it until New Year's Eve, when we were camping out at Moogerah Dam.

"I'm now 33 years old, so this song has been in the pipeline for a while.

"But it paid off in the end.

"Hand in Hand talks about a farmer, if you will, who wouldn't be able to do what he does without his woman by his side.

"This song is all about us having support around us, whether we know it or not."

With this song currently in the pre-production stage, Mr Wright is hoping to have a full CD recorded sometime this year.

In the mean time, he still enjoys playing at venues in and around Ipswich.

Mr Wright will be performing at the Fernvale Tavern on Friday, February 7, and at Studio 188 on Saturday, March 14.