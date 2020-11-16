Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Business

Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

Originally published as Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

More Stories

asx business data issue financial market

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding focus on regional roads to tackle tragic road toll

        Premium Content Funding focus on regional roads to tackle tragic road toll

        News “A SIGNIFICANT part of the new infrastructure program will apply lifesaving measures to roads in regional areas,” said Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and...

        FREE: Webinar to support rural communities with isolation

        Premium Content FREE: Webinar to support rural communities with isolation

        News ARE you struggling with isolation? Rural Aid is providing free support and advice...

        Dalby driver taken to hospital after car crash

        Premium Content Dalby driver taken to hospital after car crash

        News ROAD BLOCKED: TWO cars collided in Dalby, resulting in a man being transported to...

        Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        Premium Content Increase in bites as colonies of bats flock to Western Downs

        News HEALTH expert warns residents to leave injured bats and flying foxes to...