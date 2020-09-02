Menu
Mungindi Fire early this morning
News

Investigators on scene of blaze that tore through town

Georgie Adams
2nd Sep 2020 8:52 AM
FIRE investigators have arrived at the scene of the devastating blaze that destroyed several businesses in Mungindi overnight.

A New South Wales Rural Fire Service spokesman said investigators will be on the scene first thing this morning and throughout most of the day to determine the cause of the inferno that broke out about 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

At this stage, it is unknown what caused the fire that destroyed SPAR supermarket, the butcher shop and PJ'S Country Wares.

The spokesman said crews were alerted about 8.15pm last night and there were several crews from Rural Fire Service Queensland, Fire and Rescue NSW and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said last night that four shops were destroyed and part of a 10-shop complex was also destroyed.

There was also asbestos involved due to the age and structures of the buildings.

No one was injured.

And fire crews returning to Queensland had to adhere to specific COVID-19 precautions before entering the state.

