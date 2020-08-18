Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Dalby teen stabbed in late night fist fight

        Premium Content DETAILS: Dalby teen stabbed in late night fist fight

        Crime A 17-YEAR-old was taken to hospital with 13 stab wounds.

        Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Premium Content Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Crime THE man returned a BAC more than three times the legal limit

        How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        Premium Content How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        News ORIGIN has partnered with CCCI to provide additional resources and funding to help...