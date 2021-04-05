Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
5th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It has been two weeks since the death of a 51-year-old man who allegedly sustained fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on March 22.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing into the man's death, with the incident still being treated as "suspicious".

The spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        Premium Content Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        News Two people were transported to hospital following a scary single vehicle crash just outside of Dalby.

        Western Downs waste management to share in $1 million investment

        Premium Content Western Downs waste management to share in $1 million...

        Council News The Queensland Government has invested $1 million to help the Western Downs...

        Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Premium Content Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Crime Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on drug related charges after they...

        Teen allegedly failed to remain at scene after woman’s death

        Premium Content Teen allegedly failed to remain at scene after woman’s death

        Crime A teenager who allegedly caused the death of a young woman after she fell from his...