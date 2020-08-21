INVESTIGATION: Weir mechanical operation shed targeted
THIEVES have allegedly scaled wire fences, kicked in a vent, and forced entry into the mechanical operation shed at the Chinchilla Weir, causing an investigation to be launched with police.
A Chinchilla police spokesman said the incident occurred between August 13, and August 18.
“Offenders have gained access to a shed at the Chinchilla Weir that assists with the mechanical operation of the Weir,” he said.
“The offenders have forced entry through a roller door where (they) are alleged to have stolen a number of items.
“Officers from Scenes of Crime are following up, investigations are continuing.”
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the items stolen was a battery, which was likely taken due to its copper wire components.