INVESTIGATION: Weir mechanical operation shed targeted

INVESTIGATION: Thieves have targeted the mechanical operation shed at the Chinchilla Weir. Pic: Adam Head

THIEVES have allegedly scaled wire fences, kicked in a vent, and forced entry into the mechanical operation shed at the Chinchilla Weir, causing an investigation to be launched with police.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the incident occurred between August 13, and August 18.

“Offenders have gained access to a shed at the Chinchilla Weir that assists with the mechanical operation of the Weir,” he said.

“The offenders have forced entry through a roller door where (they) are alleged to have stolen a number of items.

“Officers from Scenes of Crime are following up, investigations are continuing.”

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the items stolen was a battery, which was likely taken due to its copper wire components.