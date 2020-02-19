Menu
ASHES: A house has been burnt to the ground in Miles on Myall Park Rd. PIC:Alix Sweeney
News

Investigation launched after Miles house fire

Peta McEachern
19th Feb 2020 3:35 PM
A HOUSE has been burnt to the ground in Miles on Myall Park Rd.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded to reports of an old structural fire at 3.10pm today, Wednesday, February 19.

“It isn’t a current fire,” the spokeswoman said.

“We received information from police that they found a house on a property that has been fully destroyed by fire.

“It seems to be (an old fire) our crews have only been on scene for 10 minutes.”

Investigations are continuing.

More information to come…

