Investigation kicks off into horror hinterland crash

HORROR CRASH: A rescue chopper was called in to Peachester Rd, Peachester on Saturday morning after a motorcycle and a ute towing a trailer collided.

A 34-year-old motorcycle rider is in Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries after a horror smash during a morning ride on a major hinterland road.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called in to fly the man to hospital, after a motorbike and ute towing a trailer collided on Peachester Rd, Peachester, near the intersection of Taroona Ct, about 9.45am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the rider suffered leg, arm and abdominal injuries in the crash.

Onlookers at the scene told the Daily the rider had suffered a compound fracture of his leg, but the full extent of his injuries were unable to be confirmed.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, attended the scene and had assessed another man in his 30s, but he did not require transport to hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit police are investigating the Peachester Rd crash this morning which required a rescue helicopter.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed near the scene, with Peachester Rd closed at Walkers Rd while the chopper landed and the rider was flown to hospital.

He was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

The road reopened about midday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was continuing to investigate the crash.

It came as motorists on the Nicklin Way also experienced some delays on Saturday, after a three car nose-to-tail crash near the Erang St intersection at Currimundi just after midday.

No serious injuries were recorded from the fender bender, but three people were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.