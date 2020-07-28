International worker caught drink driving in Miles

DRINK DRIVE: William Cory Freeman pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23. Pic: Supplied.

IN THE 270 metres an international worker had to drive from a Miles pub to his girlfriend’s house he was caught drink driving by police, a Chinchilla court has heard.

William Cory Freeman pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court at 10.20pm police intercepted Freeman travelling on Murilla St for a roadside breath test which indicated a reading over the general alcohol limit.

“A further analysis returned a reading of 0.09, the defendant stated he was only driving the equivalent of 270 metres up the road when he was intercepted,” snr const Tahana said.

Town agent for Legal Aid Queensland Claire Graham told the court Freeman decided to drive to his girlfriend’s house from the pub because he didn’t want to leave his car behind.

“He’s a young man who has been in Australia since January this year, he has always held full time employment,” Ms Graham said.

“My respectful submission is that the matter can be dealt with by way of a fine, and that your honour considers reducing the disqualification period down to a minimum.”

Ms Graham also submitted a work licence application to the court so Freeman could retain his employment as a machine operator.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop accepted the application but issued a warning to Freeman not to make the same mistake twice.

“You come before the court with no previous history, I see that you have also recently only come to Australia… the prosecution accepts and I am satisfied that you are a fit and proper person to hold a restricted licence after having regard for the safety of other road users and the public in general, and that any refusal by me granting you such a licence would cause you extreme hardship,” Ms Mossop said.

“Accordingly… you are convicted and fined $300, you are allowed one month to pay that before the registry.

“ I will not be recording a conviction because this is your first such offence and I hope the whole exercise has been a lesson to you, that if you consume alcohol you don’t get behind the wheel of a car.

Freeman was disqualified from holding a licence for four months, although in the meantime he can use a restricted licence solely for work purposes.