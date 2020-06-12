Menu
NO CLAIM: Farmers insurance coverage will now be pulled if CSG is operating on their property said Australia’s leading rural insurance provider. Picture: Contributed
News

Insurer deems gas too risky, pulls farmers cover

Peta McEachern
12th Jun 2020 4:08 PM
AS FARMERS with coal seam gas (CSG) on their properties struggle to navigate their relationship with gas companies, Australia's leading rural insurance provider has issued a blow to landholders by no longer covering public liability.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) said customers who "have operational CSG or shale gas activities or infrastructure on their property, such as a coal seam gas well, we will be unable to provide liability cover as part of their insurance policy".

Landholder advocate and consultant Shay Dougall said the move is not only concerning, but clearly demonstrates the lack of support farmers receive, and cements them at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to multinational gas companies.

"This has been an issue for quite a while now … but for the company to say flat out 'we're not doing it - it's shocking," Ms Dougall said.

"If a farmer can't get public liability then he can't operate … he's too exposed and can't protect himself and that's an abhorrent situation to be in.

"Farmers don't have the right to say no to CSG, they are forced to have that relationship, that means they are importing a risk onto their property that they have no control over and very little information about, and now no insurance.

"The bottom line is, it's an interaction between an individual farmer and his family and a multinational company with the government just standing by and doing as much as possible to enable the industry and nothing to protect farmers."

Chinchilla broadacre farmer Brian Bender said IAG's announcement was another example of the Palaszczuk Government failing to properly regulate the industry.

"The government approved the coal seam gas industry but didn't worry about the consequences of its decisions, the politicians were only thinking about themselves and the royalties," he said.

"The government didn't worry about the landholder, and now the landholders who can't get insurance will be going after the State Government for compensation and at the end of the day we'll all be paying for it.

"I don't have gas on my property but my neighbour does, so companies aren't going to fully insure us either. We're downstream, so it's going to affect our property as well. It's pretty serious."

At the end of last financial year, there were 6741 active CSG wells across inland Queensland, with many of those wells on private property.

