Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LNP Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
LNP Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Politics

‘Insulting’: Dale Last blasts mine safety review delay

Melanie Whiting
15th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DELAY in the release of two independent reviews into mine safety has been labelled an "insult" by Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last.

In response to the tragic death of Donald Rabbitt, 33, at Curragh Coal Mine near Blackwater on Sunday, Acting Mines Minister Mark Ryan said the two independent reviews would be tabled in parliament, which was not due to sit again until next month.

However last year, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham confirmed the reviews were due back by the end of 2019.

The first report was expected to probe why mine and quarry workers have died over the past 20 years; how industry can improve and how the mines inspectorate can work better.

The second was to review the state's mining health and safety legislation.

Mr Last said the reports should be released as soon as possible to avoid further tragedy.

Goondiwindi man Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on January 12, 2020.
Goondiwindi man Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on January 12, 2020.

READ MORE: 'What happened to my son?': Broken dad fights for answers

"The sooner the reports are released, the sooner we can get to work and improve safety for workers," he said.

"Based on what the acting minister said, those reports are going to sit on the shelf gathering dust for three weeks when that time could be spent implementing measures that could, literally, save lives.

"Workers in the resources sector have every right to feel insulted by the delay."

The Daily Mercury has contacted Mr Ryan's office for comment.

Mr Rabbitt's death marked the first mining fatality for 2020 and the 18th in the Bowen Basin in the past 20 months.

curragh coal mine dale last donald rabbitt mark ryan mp mining mining fatality
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        premium_icon COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        News Here are the people that faced St George court and the outcome of their cases.

        Get Your Racquet On

        premium_icon Get Your Racquet On

        News The Chinchilla Tennis Club is hitting it hard in 2020 joining up with Tennis...

        Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        premium_icon Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        News A man who consumed approximately 18 beers before getting behind the wheel of car...

        Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a thief?’

        premium_icon Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a...

        News A 74-year-old has been caught stealing farming equipment from a private farming...