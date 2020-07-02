Instagram model charged by bikie strike force

A photograph of Monique Marina Agostino, taken after a previous arrest, who was arrested by officers from Strike Force Raptor — a proactive police operation targeting outlaws motorcycle gangs and associated criminal enterprises — on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: NSW Police

A photograph of Monique Marina Agostino, taken after a previous arrest, who was arrested by officers from Strike Force Raptor — a proactive police operation targeting outlaws motorcycle gangs and associated criminal enterprises — on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: NSW Police

A former northern beaches schoolgirl who aspired to be a glamour model and an actor has been charged by police who target outlawed motorcycle gangs.

Police had been looking for Monique Marina Agostino, 24, for breaching bail conditions when Strike Force Raptor officers grabbed her at Harris Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Monique Agostino had aspirations to be a glamour model and actor. Picture: Instagram/moniqueagostino

Agostino, a single mum with a young son, had been released from jail earlier this year pending an appeal in the District Court against the severity of jail sentence handed down in December.

The appeal was due to be heard at the Downing Centre on July 22.

As well as being charged in relation to the outstanding arrest warrant, Agostino was also charged with being in possession of allegedly stolen goods.

The former Killarney Heights High School student, who grew up at Belrose, and who worked for a real estate agency in Manly for a time, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after being convicted of a string of charges linked to break-ins at cafes and convenience stores in November 2018.

A photograph of Monique Agostino from her Instagram page.

She was also convicted on separate charges including possessing a knife in Target; possessing the prohibited drug "ice"; possessing a restricted substance (three diazepam tablets) and stealing a $90 jacket from Supre - all at Blacktown Westpoint Shopping Centre in May last year.

Monique Agostino, leaving Manly Court House in February 2019. Picture: Julian Andrews

The Downing Centre Local Court was told last year that she drove a number of juvenile males to the burglary scenes where they donned black masks and jemmied, and tried to jemmy, open doors using a chisel.

Monique Agostino, on her way to Manly Local Court last year. Picture: Jim O’Rourke

Agostino was involved in the break-in at the Pound of Pizza restaurant at a small shopping centre in Tramore Pl, Killarney Heights early on November 6, 2018 as well as attempted break-ins at the nearby House of Fruit convenience store and the neighbouring Le Parisien Cafe.

On the same day Agostino was involved in the break-in of the Stanley Street Cafe at St Ives where $300 and a credit card where allegedly stolen. She later used the credit card to buy food worth $11.55 at McDonald's Brookvale.

On November 24, 2018 Agostino was involved in the break in at the Forestville Bakery where $1000 cash was stolen.

Monique Agostino. Picture: Supplied

On Tuesday police circulated an image of Agostino on social media, asking the public's help in tracking her down for breaching bail conditions.

Police confirmed that Strike Force Raptor officers stopped a car Agostino was driving in Alice St at Harris Park at about 1pm on Wednesday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found property, identification, and prescriptions, suspected of being stolen.

Agostino was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with three counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle).

She was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Instagram model charged by bikie strike force