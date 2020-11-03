Menu
Tanya Morcom (Facebook)
News

'Inspector or whore': Mum's vicious attack on RSPCA staffer

Hugh Suffell
3rd Nov 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM
A Plainland mum has downloaded an RSPCA inspectors picture from facebook and scribbled "inspector or whore" on it before sending it to the inspector by text message.

The unemployed mother-of-10 pleaded guilty to abusing an RSPCA inspector, following complaints of animal welfare.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that Ms Tanya Morcom had used a carriage service to harass and cause offence to an RSPCA inspector.

The inspector had attended Morcom's property in November, 2019 following concerns with regards to the care of horses.

Sgt Windsor said Morcom accused the inspector of damaging property while undertaking her visit and asked her who to send an invoice to.

No reports of damage were substantiated in regards to Morcom's claim.

Sgt Windsor told the court that Morcom used a photo taken from the inspector's personal Facebook account in which Morcom had scribbled over the face and inscribed on the picture "inspector or whore" before sending it to the inspector by text message.

The victim contacted police and made a complaint saying the message from Morcom was embarrassing and offensive to her as she "believed she had been targeted simply for doing her job," Sgt Windsor said.

On June 20, 2020 police attended Morcom's property and was issued with a notice to appear.

Representing herself, Morcom disagreed with the charges against her and accused the RSPCA of harassing her, however pleaded guilty as she wanted the case to be "over and done with" Morcom said.

Morcom said she was in a mental health facility for six weeks last year before the event and said she felt she'd been "pushed over the edge" by the RSPCA.

Morcom who is unemployed and receiving Centrelink admitted to inscribing the offensive message on the Facebook image and sending it to the inspector.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Morcom $600 referred to SPER and the conviction was recorded.

Gatton Star

