Inside TV newsreader Angela Cox’s ‘crazy’ love life

Behind The Morning Show’s Angela Cox’s breaking news bulletins is a love life she describes as crazy. The notoriously private presenter has lifted the lid.

The Morning Show journalist, who has stepped in to read news on the show after Ryan Phelan's departure from Channel 7, says most of her two-year relationship with boyfriend Philip Griffiths has been long distance.

"I do have a partner, it is a little bit unusual," Cox told Confidential. "It is a very crazy lovely romance that is a bit unusual that most people don't understand but he is fabulous."

Griffiths, 45, is a father of two who works in property in London, and was introduced to Cox through her best friend.

They fell in love while she was working as a reporter on Seven's now defunct Sunday Night current affairs program.

"He was my best friend's best friend and then while I was doing all of these exciting stories around the world, chasing icebergs and all this crazy stuff, he would fly and meet me so we've had quite an adventurous relationship for two years now," she explained.

"He comes out here for six weeks or a couple of months at a time. At the moment he is here for about five months because of (COVID-19) lockdown so he has been out here longer than normal."

Cox is a former US correspondent for Seven who is relishing her new high profile TV gig alongside Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur on The Morning Show.

Seven presenter and journalist Angela Cox with boyfriend Philip Griffiths. Picture: Instagram.

The couple are together for longer than usual due to lockdown. Picture: Instagram.

It is a good time to be joining The Morning Show, which has notched up its 13th consecutive year as Australia's number one morning television program.

The program reaches more than 1.25 million viewers across the five city metro markets each week, well ahead of its nearest rival, Today Extra.

"I've actually had the opportunity to host The Morning Show a fair bit with Larry filling in when Kylie has been away previously so I already felt part of the family in a way and of course when I was in America, I was doing endless crosses on Kim Kardashian and the rest of it, so I feel like I have been part of the family of The Morning Show for a while," she said. "Now, to have that made official, it is really cool."

Originally published as Inside TV newsreader Angela Cox's 'crazy' love life