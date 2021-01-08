Inside Kim and Kanye’s $2.7b divorce

Hollywood’s most famous couple are reportedly headed for splitsville – and both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a lot to lose.

Hollywood’s most famous couple are reportedly headed for splitsville – and both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a lot to lose.

It's likely to be one of the most expensive splits in history with assets totalling $2.7 billion.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hit the divorce courts, with reports suggesting an announcement is imminent, they'll be wrangling over a huge property portfolio worth $118 million, a fleet of luxury cars and the profits of two multimillion-dollar companies.

Kim, 40, has hired hotshot lawyer Laura Wasser and is suing for full custody of the couple's four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

But she's also planning to hold on to the family home, an LA mansion valued at $75 million which they renovated together over four years.

Here we look inside the incredible assets of Hollywood's power couple.

SPRAWLING FAMILY HOME

After four years of renovations, the couple finally moved into their dream mansion, in Los Angeles, in 2017.

The minimalist style of the house, which is decorated in white and cream throughout, was described by 43-year-old Kanye as a "futuristic Belgian monastery" and includes yards of cloister-like corridors.

Other incredible features of the house include two kitchens, two pantries, several freezers and a huge walk-in fridge.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosting a Q&A with Vogue at their home.

The master bedroom boasts a massive TV that comes out of the floor, and the living room has a giant circular sofa, big enough for the whole family and a few hangers-on to lounge comfortably.

Images of the bathroom, which contains no basins, baffled fans when the reality star released them on social media.

But she explained Kanye had designed the unique sinks, which "slightly slope down, and you can see there's a slit for the water and it goes in.

"You can put it as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up," she said.

RELATED: Kanye's excessive Christmas gift to Kim amid divorce

Kim often gives fans a glimpse inside her minimalist bathroom. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The pair ripped out two existing swimming pools and replaced it with one huge one.

In an interview in Architectural Digest in February, Kim revealed the pool is heated to hot tub temperatures because the "kids love to swim in a jacuzzi".

Kim is currently holed up in the house with her children and, according to sources close to the family, is planning to fight to keep her home.

RELATED: Photo that undid Kim and Kanye

$38 MILLION WYOMING RANCHES

Kanye's desire to get away from the Hollywood lifestyle led to the couple splashing out on two ranches in Wyoming.

The first, Monster Lake Ranch, which boasts 560 hectares of land, was bought in September 2019 for $18 million.

Kim and Kanye at their ranch in Wyoming.

The ranch houses livestock, thoroughbred stallions and horses for the children to ride.

Kanye's plans to knock down log cabins and replace with a 4800sq m residence were swiftly approved.

Two months later, the couple forked out another $19 million on Bighorn Mountain Ranch, 2700-hectares of canyons, bluffs, mountains, creeks and game hunting grounds.

The property contained two large residences, with the main house - known as The Lodge at Bald Ridge - overlooking a large pond and a canyon.

The nearby Snowshoe Lodge is surrounded by log cabins with walk-in saunas.

The ranch, a 10-minute helicopter ride from the nearest town, Greybull, also has two heated helipads, to prevent icing over in winter.

RELATED: Wild Kanye cheating rumours emerge

The couple pictured with their kids in Wyoming. Picture: Instagram

As the marriage fell apart, Kanye has been spending more time at the Wyoming ranch and is thought to be there at the moment.

The couple have dabbled in other properties throughout their marriage, with Kanye splashing out on a $19 million condo in the luxurious Faena House on Miami Beach as a Christmas present for Kim.

The penthouse was the jewel of the building, known as the "billionaire's beach bunker" featuring a wraparound terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows and a stunning sea view.

But Kanye pulled out of the deal after Kim allegedly told him she wasn't keen on the lavish present.

The Miami apartment Kanye bought Kim.

FLEET OF CARS WORTH $4.9 MILLION

Kanye's plans for his Wyoming ranch include two underground garages, and he has enough super cars to fill both.

The petrolhead rapper has a collection worth $4.9 million with rare models including a $660,000 Mercedes SLR McLaren, a $260,000 Lamborghini Gallardo and a Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss worth more than $1.3 million.

For his 35th birthday in 2012, Kim bought him a $960,000 Lamborghini Aventador and he also owns an Aston Martin DB9 worth $260,000.

Car purists were furious at Kanye and Jay-Z after they customised a rare Maybach, at the cost of $436,000 for the music video for Otis in 2004.

RELATED: Biggest clue Kim and Kanye have split

Motorious commented: "This move was purely to show how much money he had that the man could chop up something so expensive without a care."

He later sold the car at a huge loss, for just $70,000.

Kim's taste in cars is more classic, although no less expensive.

Her favourites are a $350,000 Bentley Continental GTC and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

KIM'S PERSONAL $900M FORTUNE

A shrewd businesswoman, Kim has amassed a fortune of more than $1.2 billion through a range of projects over her 20-year career, according to Forbes.

Her mobile game app, launched in 2014, earned a cool $2 million in just five days and her role as executive producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earned her $5.7 million per series.

While the show has been cancelled, the family has now signed a deal with Hulu to develop a new TV show.

She can also earn up to $1.3 million for an Instagram post to her 198 million followers.

But the bulk of Kim's wealth comes from her KKW Beauty company, with the 2019 range of cosmetics raking in $1.2 billion.

Kim Kardashian West’s beauty company, KKW Beauty, is where she makes the bulk of her fortune.

The same year, she sold a 20 per cent stake in the company to Coty, for a whopping $260 million.

She also launched her SKIMS shapewear, which earned her $6.4 million.

YEEZY & KANYE'S PERSONAL FORTUNE

There can't be many men in showbiz who are richer that Kim, but Kanye certainly fits the bill, with a personal net worth of $1.6 billion.

According to Forbes, much of Kanye's money is tied up in his company, Yeezy, which it estimated was worth about $3 billion in 2020.

As the sole owner, Kanye collects around 11 per cent of the company's annual revenue.

The shoe brand was launched by Nike then bought by Adidas, who manufacture and distribute the trainers, which can cost from $260 a pair.

In June 2020, Kanye partnered with high-street chain Gap in a multimillion-dollar deal, and the line is expected to officially start rolling out in 2021.

$2 MILLION ENGAGEMENT RING

Kanye's romantic proposal in 2013 came with a $2.6 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, and that's not the only valuable assets in the couple's jewellery boxes.

Kim Kardashian showed off her engagement ring on Instagram during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. Picture: Instagram

During the infamous armed robbery in a hotel room in Paris in 2016, thieves got away with $15 million worth of gems and the couple's insurance company coughed up for replacements.

Kanye then splashed out on a replacement 20-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring for Kim.

But she later revealed she had been so shaken by the robbery that she stopped wearing expensive jewellery in public, believing her "flashy" shows had made her a target.

And her then baby girl, North, holding the ring. Picture: Instagram/kimkardashian

While Kanye's unlikely to ask for the engagement ring back, the value of Kim's jewellery and designer wardrobe could factor in the asset list.

All eyes are likely to be on the super-rich couple when their divorce finally hits the courts and sources have said the battle could "get ugly".

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Inside Kim and Kanye's $2.7b divorce