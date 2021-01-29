Inside Demi’s drastic transformation
Actress Demi Moore walked her first runway this week, with a catwalk cameo during Fendi's spring show at Paris Fashion Week.
Moore opened the show in a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg trousers, along with dramatic, trailing earrings.
But it was the Ghost and Indecent Proposal star's face, not her clothing, that made headlines around the world: Moore, 58, looked vastly different from just months earlier, with severe, pronounced cheekbones and a pursed pout.
I saw articles about Demi Moore opening for Fendi at a runway show and scrolled down to see the photos. Didn't look like her, so I thought journalists got it mixed up and used someone else's photos. The shock when realizing it is in fact THE Demi Moore. Just uh-— Merleen (@itsmerleen) January 28, 2021
With a new face.
Man, I love Demi Moore. People are entitled to do what they want when it comes to cosmetic surgery. But...what?— Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) January 27, 2021
Freaked out with Demi Moore's new look in the Fendi runway show.— JODI (@hunnyjodi31) January 28, 2021
Why, Demi, whhhyyyy?!
I'm hoping it's just really bad makeup and those face tapes i see the Chinese ladies use to transform their faces with.
also, WHAT HAPPENED WITH DEMI MOORE'S FACE ASDFGHJKL— god's beloved sinner™️ (@raissajshdq) January 28, 2021
The Demi Moore talk reminds me of the messed up way some women in our society deal with getting older. Forced to carve their face into a caricature because we put a forced expiration date on beauty.— Tynisa the Cynical Gen X Witch Walker (@Kalarigamerchic) January 27, 2021
I love Demi Moore but what in the world happened to her face 🤧🥺😭 Don't tell me its just contouring coz it's not. 😳 pic.twitter.com/d1o1hPjQJl— ᴄʜɪɴɢ ✌︎♡︎☺︎︎ (@_nurseflamingo) January 28, 2021
Moore hasn't spoken publicly about the plastic surgery rumours - but the star has a reputation for being remarkably candid, giving jaw-dropping details about her personal life in the 2019 autobiography Inside Out.
Moore detailed the failure of her three marriages - to musician Freddy Moore and actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher - in the warts-and-all memoir.
Moore's dramatic new makeover comes 40 years since she made her screen debut in the 1981 film Choices. The mum-of-three has gone through quite a few looks since then.
DEMI MOORE THROUGH THE YEARS
No stranger to a striptease, Moore earlier made an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show last October, posing in a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet stockings.
