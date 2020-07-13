Inside Dalby’s new vintage tourist attraction
DALBY’S newest tourist attraction is the TL153 locomotive that was once an operating train in Hong Kong.
Located at Dalby Machinery Centre on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Winton Street, the attraction has been a sight for tens of thousands of people driving to and from Toowoomba and Brisbane.
The 79.2-tonne locomotive was transported from Goulburn to Dalby throughout last week before it was lifted into its final place at the machinery centre during a two and a half-hour operation involving two massive cranes weighing well over 160 tonnes each.
Here is what’s inside:
Photos
SPECIFICATIONS:
General
Class - TL
Locomotive Numbers - 152-155
Quantity - 4
Manufacture Year - 1957
Remanufacturer - Australian Horsepower Service Centre
Year of Remanufacture - 2007
Operating
Load Category - L13
Speed Category - S12
Drawbar Capacity 0.90MN
Maximum Speed - 100km/h
Fuel Capacity - 3500L
Length Over Couplers - 14.48m
Operating Station - Dual (both ends leading)
Live Weight - 72t
Dead Weight - 79.2t
Axle Load - 18t
Gauge - Standard (1435mm)
Technical
Locomotive Model - G-12
Engine - EMD-12-567C
Maximum Gross Power - 985kW
Engine RPM - 275-835
Lube Oil Capacity - 774L
Continuous Tractive Effort - 150kN
Starting Tractive Effort - 169kN
Gear Ratio - 63:14
Wheel Arrangement - Bo-Bo
Wheel Diameter - 1016mm
Alternator - EMD D12
Traction Motors - EMD D29
Air Brake - A7
Airconditioning - Fitted