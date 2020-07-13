Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Photo: Lachlan Berlin
Photo: Lachlan Berlin
News

Inside Dalby’s new vintage tourist attraction

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
13th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY’S newest tourist attraction is the TL153 locomotive that was once an operating train in Hong Kong.

Located at Dalby Machinery Centre on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Winton Street, the attraction has been a sight for tens of thousands of people driving to and from Toowoomba and Brisbane.

The 79.2-tonne locomotive was transported from Goulburn to Dalby throughout last week before it was lifted into its final place at the machinery centre during a two and a half-hour operation involving two massive cranes weighing well over 160 tonnes each.

Here is what’s inside:

READ MORE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument

Photos
View Gallery

SPECIFICATIONS:

General

Class - TL

Locomotive Numbers - 152-155

Quantity - 4

Manufacture Year - 1957

Remanufacturer - Australian Horsepower Service Centre

Year of Remanufacture - 2007

Operating

Load Category - L13

Speed Category - S12

Drawbar Capacity 0.90MN

Maximum Speed - 100km/h

Fuel Capacity - 3500L

Length Over Couplers - 14.48m

Operating Station - Dual (both ends leading)

Live Weight - 72t

Dead Weight - 79.2t

Axle Load - 18t

Gauge - Standard (1435mm)

Technical

Locomotive Model - G-12

Engine - EMD-12-567C

Maximum Gross Power - 985kW

Engine RPM - 275-835

Lube Oil Capacity - 774L

Continuous Tractive Effort - 150kN

Starting Tractive Effort - 169kN

Gear Ratio - 63:14

Wheel Arrangement - Bo-Bo

Wheel Diameter - 1016mm

Alternator - EMD D12

Traction Motors - EMD D29

Air Brake - A7

Airconditioning - Fitted

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Over 8000 cattle sold at Roma Store Sale

        premium_icon Over 8000 cattle sold at Roma Store Sale

        News OVER 8000 cattle were sold in last week’s Store Sale in Roma. See what was sold here:

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        Armed robber's escape from custody ends in more jail time

        premium_icon Armed robber's escape from custody ends in more jail time

        Crime A wanted man slipped his police guard and bolted, but didn't get far

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown