Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

by ALICIA PERERA
4th Feb 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TOP End tradie got the fright of his life when he encountered a 4m saltie in a Kakadu car park yesterday morning.

DMK Marine Services owner Dayne Kopp had pulled into the South Alligator River boat ramp car park and was watching a pig in the same lot when he noticed the huge croc walking nearby.

"When I got there (the croc) must have been in the centre of the car park - it must have been about 10m away," he said.

"At first I didn't see him because I was looking at the pig, but as I was doing that he must have walked behind my car … and then sat on the grass looking for a little bit.

"When I started filming he started walking into the water."

 

The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp
The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp

 

Mr Kopp said he had seen plenty of crocs in the wild before, "but not in a car park".

He said the situation could have been dangerous if the croc had been acting more aggressively.

"There was a pig already in the car park, and maybe the croc had been watching it come into the car park … but that could have been a kid coming out of the passenger seat of a car, as an easy meal," he said.

Rangers have been notified of the sighting.

Originally published as INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

More Stories

croc crocodile editors picks kakadu carpark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News They were scrapped by Labor in 2015, but former LNP Premier Campbell Newman says the Palaszczuk Government should revisit youth offender boot camps.

        • 4th Feb 2021 5:58 AM
        Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Premium Content Facebook groups fight back against youth crime scourge

        Crime How Queenslanders are using Facebook groups to tackle youth crime

        How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        Premium Content How Qld police are helping bikies escape gang life

        News Queensland police offer ‘exit program’ to help bikies leave gang life

        ’Junior’ gas explorers get green light to dig west of Toowoomba

        Premium Content ’Junior’ gas explorers get green light to dig west of...

        News A new gas company has thanked the State Government for trusting the ‘junior’...