INNOVATION: Six commercial Dalby blocks sold in 2020

SOLD: Several commercial buildings were sold in Dalby in 2020, despite a challenging year for businesses. Picture: CoreLogic

Despite all of its challenges, 2020 recorded some of the Western Downs biggest commercial sales in its history.

New businesses and innovative managers took the reins as the pandemic essentially closed Australia for several months. hold across Australia.

Huge buildings and blocks went under the hammer for record prices regardless, as the growing threat of coronavirus eventually began to fade across the nation.

We’ve therefore compiled a list of some of the big commercial buildings that were sold in 2020, paving the way for innovation in Dalby.

3 Marble St, Dalby

The former Dalby RSL on 3 Marble St sold for $1.25 million on February 21, 2020. Picture: CoreLogic

The exquisite piece of Western Downs history in the form of the Dalby RSL went under the hammer for $1.25 million on February 21 this year.

The lot boasted 1,157 square metres of retail space, as well as 92 convenient car parks to suit any business who would be willing to buy the prime piece of real estate.

This paved the way for new businesses such as integrated advisory firm Findex and Pets Domain, that now call the renovated building home.

151 Cunningham St, Dalby

The Country Club Hotel in Dalby, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

The freshly renovated Country Club Hotel sold in a multimillion-dollar deal in October this year, with new publicans travelling from interstate to call the Western Downs home.

Located on the corner of Drayton and Cunningham St, the licensed establishment sold for $2.5 million in October, giving Dalby residents another licensed premises to enjoy a cold schooner.

Hospitality veteran Jason Read is its new owner, and has more than 30 years of experience under his belt, moving from Sydney after managing a sporting club there for 23 years.

35 Myall St, Dalby

The Motel Myall in Dalby.

The longstanding Motel Myall on the corner of Myall St and Drayton St went under the hammer for millions after more than 23 years in business.

The iconic business sold on November 11 for $2.67 million, with Brisbane couple Eli and Harry Wei moving from southeast Queensland to start their tenure as the new managers.

Located within five minutes from the CBD, the motel has a strong mix of corporate clients, government staff, tourists, and travellers venturing into the region each day.

38 North St, Dalby

The former site of Darby's on 38 North St sold for $412,500 on May 12, 2020. Picture: CoreLogic

The sought after corner location of the former Darby’s Fresh Bake was sold for $412,500 on May 12 this year.

Located close to the Dalby Medical Centre and the main drag, the site was previously used as a bakery for many years, with the building having huge exposure to passing traffic on the Bunya Hwy.

The layout of the building allowed for four undercover customer car parks, with part of the building air conditioned.

42 Cunningham St, Dalby

The former Fieldlink store on 42 Cunningham St sold for $600,000 on February 21, 2020. Picture: CoreLogic

This prime piece of retail real estate along Dalby’s main street formerly housed the Fieldlink store, and sold for $600,000 on February 21, 2020.

With main street frontage, air conditioning, and a fresh paint job, across 253 square metres, this commercial building was a steal for any keen new business.

133 Cunningham St Dalby

The original site for the Dalby Council Chambers sold for $600,000 on February 21, 2020. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

Dalby’s original council chambers situated within walking distance of three banks sold for $600,000 on February 21 this year.

With office space containing 206 square metres with four officers, a kitchen, water closet, and a foyer, this iconic Dalby building would serve any new business well as their new home base.