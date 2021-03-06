INNOVATION: Olympic cooling invention showcased in Dalby

OLYMPIC INNOVATION: A Queensland company is offering a new way to chill out for workers across the world, which was originally designed for an international Olympic team. Pictured: Peter McGuinness, Isabel Pearce, Sarah Pearce. Photo: Contributed

Punters at a corporate golfing tournament in Dalby were treated to a groundbreaking invention originally designed for an international Olympic team.

The Weartek Coolvest was recently showcased at the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) Industry Classic Golf Day in Dalby on February 23.

The product is worn tight to the body and has cool packs inside it which conduct heat away, helping to lower the core temperature.

Weartek Director Nick Pearce said the new product had proactive control, and was originally designed for the Dutch Olympic Team.

“When used in conjunction with other heat safety measures, the vest ensures the risk of heat related illness and injury is reduced significantly,” Mr Pearce said.

He said the full benefits were recognised immediately, with the company endeavouring to adapt it for working people.

The packs inside the vests contain vegetable bio matter, meaning it’s not freezing to touch, and doesn’t drip or condensate like ice normally would.

TSBE general manager of energy and infrastructure Lance MacManus said it was great to see such innovation from businesses in Queensland’s own backyard.

“We had dozens of people try out the Coolvest while playing golf and the feedback has been fantastic,” he said.

“The versatile product is designed to support and protect the safety of workers.”

