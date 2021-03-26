INNOVATION: Dalby growers reaping benefits of wheat gamble

A third generation Dalby farmer has adapted to a rapidly changing export market by reinvesting in a crop that his family had abandoned for years, and now it’s paying off.

The Australian agriculture industry faces a growing need to embrace market diversification, according to experts, with farmers across the country changing their business models to leverage various growing opportunities.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Growers who have previously depended on a set rotation were considering the introduction of different crops to take advantage of new, more innovative seed varieties.

Rockliff Farming’s Jack Rockliff, based in Dalby, said that although his family had been out of the wheat growing game for years, a strong recommendation from their agronomist for the Pacific Seeds Reliant wheat variety was hard to ignore.

“We took over some neighbouring lease country and had a bit of water in one of the irrigation dams, so we considered the benefit of growing wheat,” Mr Rockliff said.

Rockliff Farming in Dalby is now reaping the benefits of their wheat crop. Picture: Contributed

“Our agronomist suggested Reliant and we were keen to give it a go.

“The characteristics of Reliant were certainly attractive and our experience with it was really positive.”

Reliant is a consistently high yielding mid-season maturity variety suited to NSW and QLD, and is made up of good grain size and high test weights.

“The first time we planted was during a particularly tough season, but despite that we were happy with the results and the quality,” Mr Rockliff said.

“We replanted the Reliant variety in 2020 and it’s probably been the best winter crop we’ve ever seen.

“We’d been very fortunate with rainfall, and management plays a role in the outcome too … we were very pleased with the result.”

Following a late-forming but moderate La Niña in 2020–21, wheat production outcomes across much of the country for 2021–22 was likely to be average to above average due to higher soil moisture levels.

“We’re playing a bit of a waiting game with the weather at the moment,” Mr Rockliff said.

“We’re preparing for our winter crop and waiting on a bit more rainfall to fill the profile again.

“The plan is to go back to a 30 or 40 per cent winter crop program.

“After observing the results over two very different winter seasons, the adaptability of the Reliant variety has been impressive.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription