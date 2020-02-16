‘Innocent kid’: Omar Elomar fatally shot in the chest

Four cars, all with P-plates, we’re towed from Cabramatta Ave in Miller on Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old shot dead in south west Sydney worked in accounting at a business run by his family, who are today trying to understand why there "innocent kid" was in the line of fire.

Omar Elomar was shot once in the chest on Cabramatta Ave at Miller just after 11pm and died at the scene despite desperate efforts to revive him by a man living opposite the crime scene.

Mr Elomar's silver Lexus was one of four cars - all with P-plates - towed from the scene by police this morning. Nobody has been arrested over the shooting.

Omar Elomar. Mr Elomar was found lying next to a silver Lexus (picture). Four cars were towed from the scene, including this damaged Toyota Corolla.

His cousin Saad Aboulhaf was in shock today after receiving a call that Mr Elomar, the young man he drove to work every day, had been killed.

"Every day I picked him up, took him to work, he's just a nice bloke mate," Mr Aboulhaf said.

"He's just a kid mate, I can't believe this happened to him.

"If he was older you'd probably say, OK he's had a past, but he's only young.

"He was just an innocent kid, no drugs, no alcohol, no partying, no nothing at all.

"This is a kid that goes to work every day, starts at six in the morning, goes 'till about three-thirty or five o'clock and goes home."

Forensic police at the scene on Sunday morning. Picture: Monique Harmer Mr Elomar was shot in the chest and killed.

He said Mr Elomar worked in accounting at a building firm owned by his family.

The family, who live in Minto, had a tradition of gathering on Saturday nights at one of their uncle's homes, so Mr Aboulhaf said he did not know Mr Elomar was in Miller.

The shooting occurred in front of Miller Park, a large family playground beside Miller Technology High School, and forensics were scouring the park today for evidence.

Mr Elomar died on the road outside the home of Raed Kalal, who ran outside and tried in vain to save him.

"I've heard a gunshot, ran out, called the ambulance, started doing CPR and the bloke died straight away and that was it," Mr Kalal said.

Witnesses gather next to the Lexus. Picture: Steve Tyson Police scouring nearby parkland. Picture: Monique Harmer

"I tried CPR, mouth to mouth … I had my phone on the ground and the ambulance they were (talking to me).

"I tried my best … I'll try save any life, doesn't matter who it is."

Liverpool City police commander Superintendent Adam Whyte said it was a "tragic" crime and detectives across neighbouring commands had joined the hunt for the shooter.

"The incident is not random, it was targeted, however at this stage it's very very early in the investigation," Supt Whyte said.

"It looks like it has occurred on the roadway and in the park.

"My message to all those involved is you're better to hand yourself in here to Liverpool police, our investigators here are being assisted by detectives in our neighbouring commands in the south west region, they're among the best in the state."

He said it was too early to determine whether Mr Elomar was shot from a passing car or not.