Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two prison inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed several times to his chest, back and neck while in cell.
Two prison inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed several times to his chest, back and neck while in cell.
Crime

Inmates charged after prisoner almost killed in cell

by Jessica McSweeney
9th Apr 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two inmates have been charged over an alleged attempted murder after a fellow prisoner was stabbed several times at Kempsey jail on Wednesday.

The two men, aged 50 and 28, allegedly targeted the 26-year-old victim inside his cell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The man was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and neck.

Prison staff called in emergency services at 3.15 yesterday afternoon and the man was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Both men were arrested and the older man was charged with attempted murder while the younger man was charged with aid and abet attempted murder.

Both were refused bail and will appear in court today.

Originally published as Inmates charged over alleged attempted prison murder

The alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The alleged victim is in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Nathan Edwards
attempted murder crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        premium_icon $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        News ROMA’S new $5.95 million health student accommodation precinct has had its construction contract awarded, set to deliver a new benchmark in Queensland regional student...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim

        Attempted Illoura break in prompts extra security measures

        premium_icon Attempted Illoura break in prompts extra security measures

        News The aged care facility manager Lance Payne said extra security measures have been...

        Fear of bringing COVID-19 to the west could keep man in jail

        premium_icon Fear of bringing COVID-19 to the west could keep man in jail

        News A southwest man remanded in custody could have his bail application denied for...