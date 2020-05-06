Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Crime

Inmate found dead in prison laundry

by Thomas Chamberlin
6th May 2020 8:50 PM

A PRISONER has today died at Woodford jail - his body found in a laundry - with police investigating the circumstances.

The man, 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."

Originally published as Inmate found dead in prison laundry

police prison death woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch live as Scott Morrison answers questions live

        Watch live as Scott Morrison answers questions live

        Politics  Prime Minister Scott Morrison is joining news.com.au live to answer all of your most urgent questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

        Firefighters race to vehicle fire in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Firefighters race to vehicle fire in Chinchilla

        News Police and a fire crew responded to a vehicle fire in Chinchilla.

        Taroom crash leaves man hospitalised

        premium_icon Taroom crash leaves man hospitalised

        News A MAN was taken to hospital this morning after his car crashed on the Leichhardt...

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes