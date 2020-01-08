Menu
ANIMAL LOVER: Bec star said the amount of wildlife lost to the fires is heartbreaking, and she wanted to use what skills she has to help out. Pic: Peta Mceachern
News

Ink up for wildlife

Peta McEachern
8th Jan 2020 9:13 AM
IN a noble effort bred from a feeling of helplessness, thousands of dollars have been raised by a tattoo artist for the millions of animals devastated by the fires – by offering up a free tattoo session.

Tattoo artist at Morticia's’s Madness Tattoo Studio in Chinchilla Bec Star said every person who donates $10 or more will go into a draw to win a free tattoo session, with the winner announced online this Sunday.

The self-professed animal lover said it’s the least she could do to help those struggling, human or no, and has already smashed her GoFundMe goal of $2,000 in four days, raising $2,769 with funds continuing to climb.

The money is pledged to the animal welfare charity WIRS (Wildlife Information Rescue Service) and the Rural Fire Brigade.

Growing up in rural western Victoria, Ms Star said every summer they faced bushfires, almost losing her family home five times, giving her a great gratitude to fire protection services.

“If it wasn’t for the fire protection services we would have lost it all,” she said.

“They are on the frontline really helping the community and I feel like the little bit of extra money might go a long way … if in one small way I can contribute I think that’s really important.”

Ms Star can’t stress enough how devastating the fires have been on wildlife.

“We have lost a lot of Australian wildlife already, and that’s just this summer, it’s still going,” she said.

“Seeing these fireys, people trying to save their properties, their animals, their livelihood, and then you see photos of animals that have unfortunately passed away, and they’re in this one position where you can see their fear – it literally breaks my heart.”

“If I can somehow contribute in one small way, why not? What is one day for me when we can raise thousands of dollars that will help multiple species lives, humans and animals?”

The link to Ms Star’s GoFundMe page can be found on Facebook - Becstar Creative Artist.

