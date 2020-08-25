Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to enlist in WWII.

        Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Premium Content Warrego MP to review region’s landscape management laws

        Rural THE move will support regional jobs, and protect valuable farming land in the...

        Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        Premium Content Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest update on state’s COVID-19 status

        Five Darling Downs teens tested after Wacol release

        Premium Content Five Darling Downs teens tested after Wacol release

        Health The teens were released after serving their sentences