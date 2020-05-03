Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers
RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.
The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.
Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.
"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.
"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."
The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.