Indigenous boost for Qld Cricket in the southwest

QUEENSLAND Cricket is looking to broaden the pathway for Indigenous cricketers in nine regional centres in the state over the next 12 months.

QC has partnered with the South West Indigenous Network (SWIN) to deliver Deadly Cricket programs in Charleville, Cherborg, Chinchilla, Cunnamulla, Goondiwindi, Roma, St George, Surat and Toowoomba as well as identify further local playing opportunities.

QC will also support SWIN in staging the Western Rivers Cup Indigenous Cricket Carnival next year.

The partnership represents a significant addition to other Indigenous cricket initiatives supported by Queensland Cricket.

Tim Klaas, Vice Chairperson of SWIN, welcomed the formal announcement of the partnership.

“SWIN is proud to work with Queensland Cricket to strengthen the pathway for Indigenous cricketers and deliver place-based culturally appropriate programs that combine the sport-specific capabilities of a state sporting organisation with the regional expertise and connection of SWIN as a leader in Indigenous sport,’’ he said.

“This partnership is a landmark moment for Indigenous sport in Queensland and represents a significant opportunity to rapidly grow Indigenous participation in Cricket in the region.”

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the opportunity to target Indigenous communities through SWIN’s expertise would deliver a strong level of engagement.

“There will be the opportunity to have more people playing the game in these areas, as well as assisting the local volunteers who work very hard to grow cricket,’’ he said.

“SWIN will also be able to identify casual or former cricketers in those areas who may wish to re-engage with the game, as well as enhance the opportunities for women and girls to take part in organised community-based training,’’ Mr Svenson said.

The Western Rivers Cup is staged on an annual basis in Toowoomba, with this year’s tournament featuring eight male and five female teams.

Deadly Cricket is aimed at Indigenous children and young people with a goal of improving equity of opportunities by delivery of physical activity, education and employment in remote and regional communities.

The program forms part of Queensland Cricket’s Active Industry Fund partnership.

Activate! Queensland is a whole of government approach that will see $506.4 million invested over the next three years to get all Queenslanders more physically active, more often.

About SWIN

South West Indigenous Network Inc (SWIN) is a recognised multi-sport organisation which provides leadership, guidance and support to the Indigenous communities of South West and South East Queensland through opportunities in sport, physical activities and recreation.

For more than eight years, SWIN has created a supportive environment of community sport and recreation officers, recognising the unique needs of Indigenous people and encouraging skill sharing and traditions to benefit all members.

SWIN has provided the mechanism for Indigenous community members, athletes, administrators and coaches of the South West to develop a healthy lifestyle, build confidence and achieve their desired level of consistency in regular recreational activities.

Through its community based sport and recreational officers, SWIN has been able to strengthen and encourage physical, mental, cultural, emotional and spiritual aspects of community and individual life, by creating opportunities for success at entry level