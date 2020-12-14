INCREDIBLE PICS: Desperate search for dog buried in sea foam

Amazing pictures have emerged of a man searching for his missing dog in deep brown sea foam on the Gold Coast.

Coast local Bryce Rogers was out walking at Main Beach on Monday morning when he saw the man up to his neck in foam next to the sand pumping jetty on The Spit, a popular spot for dog walkers.

A man was up to his neck in foam at The Spit after losing his dog. Picture: Bryce Rogers

"His dog was missing under about six feet (1.8m) of foam and he couldn't find it," Mr Rogers said.

"Another bystander said 'there's a dog in there somewhere'. The guy was looking for it for about 15 minutes until they finally both came out, covered in foam.

The man’s desperate search for his dog. Picture: Bryce Rogers

"It just looked incredible, so surreal. I've never seen anything quite like it."

Coast beaches have been covered in foam whipped up by cyclonic-like surf coinciding with big tides.

The man up to his neck in the foam. Picture: Bryce Rogers

The wild conditions saw foam wash up on several beaches.

The severe weather system had eased by 4pm but warnings of dangerous surf and tidal conditions remained.

After about 15 minutes the man and his dog emerged covered in foam. Picture: Bryce Rogers

Several parts of the coast had already seen erosion by Monday afternoon, with fears of more erosion after Tuesday's high tide, which is expected to be the highest of the year so far.

The dog became lost in the foam at The Spit. Picture: Bryce Rogers

