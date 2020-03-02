Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Rescue of missing woman Barbara Marincic
News

INCREDIBLE: Missing elderly woman found knee-deep in mud

Steph Allen
2nd Mar 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MISSING woman Barbara Marincic has been found alive after four days of search efforts around the Yalboroo area.

A CQ Rescue helicopter was flying over the first search area, which had been extended, about noon when they spotted Ms Marincic laying in a cane field.

Rescue officers landed the chopper and trudged through knee-deep mud to retrieve Ms Marincic.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital about 1.45pm.

It comes after an increasingly desperate search for Ms Marincic which included police dive squad crews, SES, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and rural property owners.

Mackay Police District Inspector Ian Haughton yesterday said the dive squad arrived on Sunday.

He said the squads were searching private properties in areas of interest where water ranged from four inches to a couple of feet in depth.

More Stories

Show More
mackay base hospital mackay racq cq rescue missing woman yalboroo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Pushing anti-vax propaganda on parents is not OK

        premium_icon OPINION: Pushing anti-vax propaganda on parents is not OK

        News I definitely don’t agree with anti-vaxxers thinking they have the right to shove their propaganda in the faces of parents, and in the most sneaky way possible – by...

        Murder, torture charges over little girl's disappearance

        premium_icon Murder, torture charges over little girl's disappearance

        News Murder, torture charges for missing Kaydence Dawita Mills

        CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        premium_icon CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        News Early morning Kingaroy house fire declared a crime scene.

        Car on side after two-vehicle crash in rural town's CBD

        premium_icon Car on side after two-vehicle crash in rural town's CBD

        News A car was flipped on its side as a result of a two-vehicle crash