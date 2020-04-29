Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Vets were shocked when the owners of a five-month-old golden retriever rang them to say what they thought he’d swallowed whole.
Vets were shocked when the owners of a five-month-old golden retriever rang them to say what they thought he’d swallowed whole.
Pets & Animals

‘Incredible’ find in dog’s stomach

by Stephanie Bedo
29th Apr 2020 6:34 PM

Adelaide vets have been shocked at finding a whole metal fork lodged in a pet dog's stomach.

"Never a dull moment in the ER ... we often get surprised too!," the Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre wrote on Facebook.

"Imagine getting the call: 'I think my dog ate a fork!'.

"A FORK you say? Really? Are you sure? Is it a plastic one? Or a metal one? A baby fork? Or a large Maxwell Williams one your in-laws bought as a wedding gift?

"Either way ... that's incredible, but an absolute emergency all in one, so you'd better bring him in."

Dustin is all better now. Picture: 7 News
Dustin is all better now. Picture: 7 News

When Dustin arrived at the centre vets discovered the five-month-old golden retriever had indeed swallowed a pronged piece of dinnerware whole.

They managed to remove it with an endoscope rather than having to resort to surgery, and shared a video of the procedure.

One woman on Facebook said the incident was a real eye-opener for other pet owners and a "slap of reality".

Never a dull moment in the ER.... we often get surprised too! Imagine getting the call: “I think my dog ate a fork!”...

Posted by Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre on Sunday, April 26, 2020

 

Dustin had swallowed a fork. Picture: Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre
Dustin had swallowed a fork. Picture: Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre

Another pet owner said it was typical of a golden retriever, with hers having to visit the vet annually for swallowing something.

"But never anything like a fork," she said.

Originally published as 'Incredible' find in dog's stomach

adelaide animal emergency & referral centre animals dog pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic shift in weather to break hot water systems

        premium_icon Dramatic shift in weather to break hot water systems

        News WARNING: A dramatic shift in forecast weather is set to break hot water systems in Chinchilla.

        Sporting groups and not-for-profits to receive $1.3m

        premium_icon Sporting groups and not-for-profits to receive $1.3m

        News The groups will receive a major funding boost to help them find their feet again...

        FULL LIST: The best home bakers in the Chinchilla region

        FULL LIST: The best home bakers in the Chinchilla region

        News We asked who are the best home bakers in Chinchilla, here’s who you nominated.

        Another Chinchilla home victim of car theft

        premium_icon Another Chinchilla home victim of car theft

        News It appears the owner and person who took the car are known to each other.