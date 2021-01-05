Incredible businesswoman leaves hole in Western Down’s heart

Tribute: Irreplaceable Dalby businesswoman, Glenda Pascoe will be remembered by loved ones for her loving nature, after tragically passing away on the Warrego Highway. Pic: Supplied

An incredible Dalby woman who spread joy and warmth across the Western Downs will be remembered by loved ones and friends, for her kind, compassionate and happy-go-lucky nature.

Glenda Marie Helen Pascoe, tragically passed away after her courier van collided with a truck on the Warrego Highway at Warra on December 1, 2020.

LOVING MUM: Ms Pascoe with her son Dan during a work run at Grand Central. Pic: Supplied

“Mum, to a lot of people was a lot of different things - she was a loving wife, a caring mother, protective mother in law, a proud nanna-G, family, friend and your courier,” Mr Pascoe said.

“Out of all this tragedy, we can take only this with us – be more like my mum was, be more compassionate, be more kind, be more selfless, and spend more time with those that you care about.”

Born in St George to Edward (Ted) and Betty Winkle, on April 22, 1958, Mrs Pascoe grew up alongside her brothers Raymond and Brian, and sister Neola, before the family moved Clifton when Glenda was four.

The Lockyer Valley was where Mrs Pascoe’s loving nature bloomed into a nursing career, and after graduating high school she started work at Toowoomba’s St Vincent’s Hospital.

REST IN PEACE: Robert and Glenda Pascoe at her 60th birthday celebration. Pic: Supplied

After a career change, Mrs Pascoe and her husband Robert moved to Dalby in 1983 and later started their business, Golden West Couriers.

Her son said the business was more than a job, and as his mother began planning for retirement, it was a struggle for her to consider saying goodbye to many faces, who were a lot more than customers.

“For mum, connections meant more than anything else,” he said.

“You all did more for my mother than you will ever truly know, for mum work wasn’t a chore, it was what she loved doing, mum had a happiness that some of us may never find, she enjoyed the things that many would overlook.

“She would often talk about how a pick-up would make her day, or spending weekends with those that she loved, either over coffee at the shops or lunch at our second home the hockey club would just make her week.”

IN MEMORY: Golden West Couriers will continue to run from Monday, January 4, 2021. Pic: Supplied

Mrs Pascoe’s husband and life partner Robert Pascoe said the business would continue to run in Toowoomba, Dalby and Chinchilla, out of respect for his wife.

“Glenda was an extremely hard worker who loved all her customers and the people she was able to work with along the way,” he said.

“Thank you for those of the community that reached out offering support, flowers and condolences.

“Your support has been greatly appreciated and has helped in getting me through the tough times.”