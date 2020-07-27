‘Incompetent’: Trump’s niece unleashes

Donald Trump's niece Mary has doubled down on her criticism of the US president, claiming he's "completely out of his depth" while imploring Americans to vote him out of office in November.

Mary's recent tell-all on her uncle, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man, sold close to a million copies on the day of its release and was billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president from a family insider.

In the book, Mary, a psychologist whose father was Mr Trump's oldest brother Fred, diagnoses the president as a narcissist and accused him of ignorance in the book.

Speaking to 60 Minutes on Sunday night, r Trump doubled down on her opinion of the divisive president and said there was "too much at stake" for her to stay silent.

"It's forcing the media to have a conversation, that they've never wanted to have, and never have had, which is about Donald's psychological health," she told the current affairs program.

Despite the White House dismissing the memoir as a "book of falsehoods", Dr Trump said she stands by all of her claims, including labelling her uncle "the world's most dangerous man".

"If he weren't in the White House then obviously that wouldn't be the case," Dr Trump said.

"He's dangerous because of the power that attaches to the office he holds. He's dangerous because he's so susceptible to powerful, smarter, other people.

"It's very easy to get him to do your bidding. I think we've seen a lot of evidence of that, you need to just flatter him and you know, whether you're Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin, he'll stop the sanctions or he'll look the other way when you start building more nuclear missiles... it's quite terrifying.

"More pointedly, we're talking about a man who has control of the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. That makes him more dangerous than other people because he has the nuclear codes."

Dr Trump described her uncle as "completely out of depth" in the presidency and claimed he sees women as "second class citizens".

She said his upbringing, including taking over from Frank Sr, Mr Trump's father, left him emotionally devoid and unable to admit mistakes.

This, Dr Trump said, left the US in an impossible position when coronavirus began to spread across the country.

"Donald learned that you can never admit you're wrong. That was considered a weakness and we've seen that starkly with the COVID-19 situation.

"He didn't do anything right away, and then when it was almost past time to do the right thing, that would've meant admitting that he hadn't done the right thing in the first place. So, that wasn't going to happen, so the situation got worse and worse."

Dr Trump said she's working hard to spread positivity and encourage Americans not to vote her uncle in for another four years this November.

"It boils down really to a simple message, Donald isn't going to get better and he's going to get worse," she said.

"That should make people think long and hard about how they cast their next vote.

"There is no bottom to how bad this can get, how egregious his behaviour can be."

Mary has long been excluded from the rest of the Trump family and her new book was met with widespread criticism from the president and his other siblings.

Mr Trump's younger brother Robert went to court to try to block publication, arguing that Mary was violating a nondisclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather's estate, but to no avail.

