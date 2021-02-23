Menu
Tropical Storm Laura
Weather

INCOMING: Western Downs in for a chance of rain

Peta McEachern
23rd Feb 2021 4:01 PM
As storms develop in parts of the Southern Downs and Somerset regions, the Bureau of Meteorology said there’s a small chance of rain for the Western Downs.

PATCHY: Rain systems in Queensland at 4pm on Tuesday, February 23. Pic: Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology
BOM meteorologist James Thompson said Chinchilla, Dalby and nearby towns may see rain this afternoon, although if so, it’s more likely to develop into the evening.

“Dalby has a slightly higher chance as it’s further east,” he said.

HEAVY FALLS: Warning areas issued by Bom on Tuesday, February 23. Pic: Commonwealth of Australia 2021, Bureau of Meteorology
Based off the current patterns of storms developing in The Ranges, Mr Thompson said the rain may be patchy as storms begin to develop overhead.

“It’s more likely that there will be rain tomorrow, there’s even the chance of a severe storm (in the Western Downs),” he said.

bureau of metereology chinchilla weather dalby weather rain western downs weather

