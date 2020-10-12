GRAB the clothes off the line, a thunder storm is rolling closer to Chinchilla and Dalby after hitting Miles at 2pm.

INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs. Pic: Bureau of Meteorology

Up to 20km/h east to north-easterly winds are expected to hit Dalby this afternoon, which include some thunderstorms and showers to cool off the region after a hot weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said a rainband is inching closer to Chinchilla.

"It is sitting just outside of town, it's just passed through Miles, and Dalby is also experiencing some rainfall," she said.

"We do have a 40 per cent chance of rainfall in Chinchilla, there is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening."

Ms Hoff said the Western Downs could receive between zero to 8mm of rain, and for those lucky enough to be under the storm, 20 to 30mm.