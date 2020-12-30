INCOMING: Rain system set to hit parts of Western Downs

As a weather system builds west of the Western Downs, here’s how much rain it’s likely to bring to the region: Pic: Alexia Austin/News Regional Media.

A trough sitting over central parts of Queensland may continue to develop into the evening, bringing scattered showers across the Western Downs on Wednesday, December 30.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said Chinchilla, Miles, and Dalby, have a 50 per cent chance of showers which could drop anywhere between 10mm to 30mm of rain.

"There is the slight possibility of up to 50mm for those lucky enough to be under the right cloud," he said.

As the trough is slow moving there is the potential of heavy rain and flash flooding, so Mr Thomson advises residents to keep an eye out for weather warnings.

"There is a chance of a thunderstorm… (although) it's more likely to be nice summery showers like we're used to," he said.

As the trough develops sporadically, Mr Thompson said it's not likely everyone will get rain.

On Tuesday, December 29, a rare rain event hit west of Warwick at Karara, which left parts of the region drenched and others comparatively dry.

"The rain gauge recorded 100ml in 30 minutes, but another gauge close by only recorded 10ml," he said.

As a humid air mass permeates the Western Downs region over the next few days, Mr Thompson said it may lead to showers over New Year's Eve.

"There's also a chance of showers over the weekend… and next week as a trough moves through (the region)."