IN PICTURES: Dust storm hits Bollon, thunderstorms on radar

A THICK layer of dust covered Bollon last night, leaving the tiny town to clean up the remaining haze this morning.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Shane Kennedy said localised dust storms are always a risk when thunderstorms are on the radar.

“Pretty much most of the Maranoa and Warrego district have been affected, primarily Charleville through to Bollon,” he said.

“Then the trough moved across and up through,” he said.

Majority of the southwest is at risk of dust storms and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds on the radar over the next couple of days.

“The trough will mainly affect Charleville as the main zone through to St George,” Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said from Wednesday onwards the trough is expected to move further east and drift back over the weekend.

Precautions to take during a dust storm

- Stay indoors as much as possible, particularly if you are at risk of health problems.

- Close the windows, doors and vents.

- If possible, stay in an airconditioned room.

- If you have to go outside, wear a mask over your mouth and nose to prevent you from breathing in dust.