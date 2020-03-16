Menu
BOWLED: Saturday’s cricket games in action.
Sport

IN PHOTOS: The last cricket games of the season

Zoe Bell
16th Mar 2020 1:01 PM
THE Stage was set for a grand final rematch against the Crossroads cricket club and Canaga Cricket Club as they went head to head on Saturday.

There's was a lot a stake with Canaga finishing minor primers and Crossroads not winning a grand final in the past 22 years.

For the junior cricketers, this season they had the honour of playing in the same competition as what their fathers did in their junior years with the competition making a return.

There were four teams including the Easts, Wests, Norths and Souths who battled it out all season.

Catch up all the grand final action and junior action from Saturday's matches.

 

