A dog has been found locked in a car at the Sunshine Plaza near Time Zone. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
News

IN PHOTOS: Security and police rescue dog from locked car

Amber Hooker
6th Aug 2020 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
Security and a police officer have freed a dog from a locked, dark vehicle at the Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore.

A witness on scene said three plaza security officers and one police officer worked to unlock the car parked at the front of Time Zone arcade on Horton Parade.

They removed the dog about 2pm.

 

Lesson learnt after baby locked in car at Plaza

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature at 2pm was about 23C.

A police officer had the animal on a leash until the owner returned about 2.20pm, according to the witness.

The dog appeared to be back in the owner's hands.

In Queensland, owners who leave their dog in a hot car even for a few minutes could face fines up to $40,000 and a year's jail.

If the dog is harmed, the person responsible can face a maximum $266,900 fine or up to three years jail.

The Queensland Police Service has been contacted for comment in relation to this afternoon's incident.

A QPS spokesman confirmed police attended and were "in the process of conducting enquiries with the owner/s".

The incident comes one week after a mother called emergency services to help free her 13-month-old baby from a locked car, also parked at the Sunshine Plaza.

Firefighters and paramedics were able to free the baby within about a minute.

Mother Shae Gertiz said her son Noah had wanted the keys, but he had pushed the lock button as she shut the door.

Noah was okay.

 

