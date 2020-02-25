IN PHOTOS: River still rising as residents leave

Andrew Schurmann captured these images of the rising Balonne River at 7am on Tuesday morning.

MAJOR flooding is occurring along parts of the Balonne and Maranoa Rivers, and the river is still rising.

Overnight, small rises have occurred downstream, with the Balonne River at Surat reaching 9.10 metres at 9pm last night.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, more showers and storms are expected today, and rises are likely to continue as upstream floodwater arrives.

Local Andrew Schurmann shared these incredible photos of the rising Balonne River:

Residents in lower St George have been urged to prepare to leave.

According to BOM, the Balonne River is expected to exceed the major flood levels (10m) this morning. The river level is likely to exceed the level of the Andrew Nixon Bridge (10.70m) later in the day.

Early indications for St George are that the river level may peak between 12.00 and 12.50 metres overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Mayor Richard Marsh said rural properties might be isolated as a result of the rising flood waters.

‘Residents are advised to check their property’s flood height and organise alternate accommodation should evacuation be necessary,” he said.

“It is anticipated St George properties in the lowers areas outside the levee will experience flooding.

“We advise all residents to please stay safe, and stay away from flood waters. Remember if it’s flooded, forget it.”

For more information, visit www.bom.gov.au; and/or www.sunwater.com.au.

For flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500, and for local road closures visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/ or phone 13 19 40.

For life-threatening emergencies, call triple-0.