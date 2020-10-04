Menu
SERIOUS ROLLOVER: The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital after he was seriously injured in a truck rollover in the Western Downs. Picture: LifeFlight
News

IN PHOTOS: Man’s horror truck crash near Warrego Hwy

Sam Turner
4th Oct 2020 9:47 AM
THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital after he was seriously injured in a truck rollover near Chinchilla yesterday.

The rescue helicopter flew to the scene in Hopeland about 8.20am.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital, after he was seriously injured in a truck rollover, in the Western Downs this morning
The man in his 40s was reportedly driving the truck along Banana Bridge Rd when he lost control on a bend in the road.

The vehicle reportedly rolled, before crashing into a tree.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) firefighters and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were assisting the patient, who was trapped in the cabin of the vehicle when the aeromedical team arrived.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital, after he was seriously injured in a truck rollover in the Western Downs.
It took almost an hour to free the man.

He was treated for leg and upper body injuries, before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

