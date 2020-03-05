IN PHOTOS: Chinchilla’s tribute to Kaydence

FOR KAYDENCE: A small shrine sits at the Chinchilla Weir in memory of Kaydence Dawita Mills.

MEMBERS of the public in Chinchilla have mourned the loss a murdered toddler this week, paying tribute with stuffed toys and flowers at the Chinchilla Weir.

The remains of Kaydence Dawita Mills were located at the weir on Tuesday, and since then a small shrine has continued to grow throughout the week.

Relatives of Kaydence told News they were appreciative of the effort the public had put into the shrine.

After the older sister of the murdered child alerted a school counsellor that she hadn’t seen her sister, Kaydence’s mother Sinitta Tammy Dawita and her partner Tane Saul Destage were arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder and torture of the child.

Their case was mentioned in the Dalby Magistrates Court on Monday, where they were represented by Clare Graham.

Since the remains were located, extended family said they have breathed a sigh of relief after years of wondering where the toddler was.

“Dealing with something like this has been unthinkable,” a relative said.

