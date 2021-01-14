IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

A Chinchilla woman was left with a bloodied finger after an old friend attacked her in her home, cutting open her thumb with her teeth.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard in 2018, Nikita Ann Roberts, was at the victim’s house attempting to pick up her belongings, when a fight broke out between the pair on November 28.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court both women had thrown punches, although an ambulance was called after Roberts caused lacerations to the woman’s finger by biting it.

Seargent Brady said when police arrived at the Beutel St address Roberts had fully co-operated with officers and admitted to the assault.

The court also heard on July 2, 2020, Roberts went on a stealing spree in Chinchilla, taking off with socks and underwear from Woolworths, and clothing, stationary, and personal items, from the Reject Shop.

Although police were quick to take up with Roberts and all items were returned to the stores.

Roberts pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing and one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, on Thursday, January 7.

For the stealing offences, Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Roberts $300.

For the assault charge, Roberts was convicted and fined $500, as she had no prior history.

Roberts was also ordered to pay $500 in compensation to the victim, and conviction were recorded for all offences.