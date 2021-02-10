IN COURT: NYE drinks end badly for young Chinchilla woman

IN COURT: Kira Ann Baxter in Chinchilla court for drink driving on New Years Eve. Pic: Supplied

A young Chinchilla woman with an extensive traffic history added to her rap sheet on New Year’s Eve by not only drink driving, but also driving during restricted hours.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Kira Ann Baxter, 21, was pulled over by police on December 31, 2020 and returned a breath analysis reading of 0.122 at 11.11pm, even though she is disqualified from driving between the hours of 11pm - 5am.

Baxter pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit and driving during restricted hours on Thursday, February 4.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the 21-year-old was putting herself and the community at risk.

“When you dive with that much alcohol in your system you are an impaired driver… you put yourself at risk of injury or death, and others at risk of injury and death,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“You have an extensive traffic history for someone’s who’s only 21… every year you’ve had a licence you’ve committed multiple offences.

“If you do not appreciate the responsibility of driving, you’re going to end up losing your licence.

“You need to review your driving methods, especially when it comes to alcohol.”

For driving without a certificate of exemption during restricted hours Baxter was fined $133, and a conviction was recorded.

For drink driving Baxter was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months, although a conviction was not recorded as it was her first drink driving offence.